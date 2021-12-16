NEW DELHI: Here is the list of stocks that could be in focus on Thursday.

ICICI Bank: RBI has imposed a penalty of ₹30 lakh on ICICI Bank for deficiencies in regulatory compliance, and another ₹1.8 crore on Punjab National Bank. ICICI Bank was found in not complying directions related to levy of charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance in saving accounts. PNB was found in contravention of RBI provisions relating to pledge of shares.

Yes Bank: The private sector lender has filed a petition in a Mumbai company court against the family promoters of Dish TV India Ltd saying it fears that a lawsuit could be brought against the bank, limiting it from voting at Dish TV’s annual general meeting (AGM) on 30 December.

Auto stocks: Ratings agency Icra Ltd has revised lower growth forecast for the domestic passenger vehicles industry to 8-11% for the current fiscal from the earlier projected 14-17% due to chip shortages. For the two-wheeler segment, it said volumes are expected to contract 1-4% in FY22 against an earlier prediction of 6-8% growth.

Sun Pharma: Its subsidiary has received final approval from US FDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for generic Amphotericin B Liposome for injection. As per October IQVIA Health data, AmBisome Liposome for Injection, 50mg/vial, had annualized sales of about $136 million in the US.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Has signed a share purchase agreement with Adani Transmission for divestment of 100% equity stake of MPSEZ Utilities.

Vodafone Idea: The telco is targeting a four-fold jump in annual capital expenditure to $2 billion (about ₹15,000 crore). The company expects equity funding, including from promoters, to be tied up by March.

Wipro: Will acquire LeanSwift Solutions, a US-headquartered system integrator of Infor Products whose service capabilities include ERP, e-commerce, digital transformation, supply chain, warehouse management systems, business intelligence and integrations.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company's founder is nearing a deal to sell about half his stake in the shadow lender to investors led by Blackstone Group Inc. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, as the sector comes out of a three-year meltdown.

PSU banks: Employees of several state-owned banks including the State Bank of India will go on a two-day strike starting today. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which is an umbrella body of 9 bank unions has called the strike to protest the government's decision to privatise several public sector leaders.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.