Stocks to Watch: ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Cadila, Lupin

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top stocks that could be in news in Monday’s trading session:

ICICI Bank: The private sector lender on Saturday reported a 6.91% growth in March quarter net profit at ₹1,251 crore on a consolidated basis, after setting aside over ₹2,000 crore in provisions for potential impact of the covid-19 pandemic over and above RBI's requirements.

Shree Cement: Shree Cement on Friday posted 83.25% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at ₹588.15 crore for the quarter ended March 31. Revenue of the company, however, declined 2 per cent YoY to ₹3,217.54 crore during the quarter under review.

Hero MotoCorp: The company has reopened 1500 retail touch points across the country, including showrooms and service centres. These outlets contribute to around 30% of the Company’s total domestic retail sales. Hero MotoCrop sold 10,000 units of motorcycles after reopening these touch points, it said in a statement.

Reliance Industries: Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has fixed May 14 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to apply for India's biggest rights issue of ₹53,125 crore. RIL had on April 30 announced fund raising of ₹53,125 crore by way of a 1:15 rights issue, the first such issue by RIL in nearly three decades.

Infosys: Bengaluru-based information & technology major Infosys Ltd is opening up its offices in a staggered manner, with necessary precautions. In the first phase of resuming operations, only about 5% of the company’s workforce, led by their chief executive, is returning to work. With 2, 42,371 employees, this translates to a little over 12,000 employees who will be working from office.

Zydus Cadila: The government has roped in Zydus Cadila for mass production of the country’s first indigenous ELISA test kit for antibody detection of covid-19 which was developed by National Institute of Virology in Pune.

Lupin: The pharma company on Friday said the inspection of its three units at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh by the UK health regulator has been successfully completed.

Cipla: United States Food and Drug Administration has completed its inspection at company’s API manufacturing facility in Bommasandra, Bangalore. The company has received the establishment inspection report, indicating closure of the inspection.

SeQuent Scientific: American private equity investor The Carlyle Group has agreed to acquire up to a 74% stake in animal health focused pharmaceutical company SeQuent Scientific Ltd, according to a regulatory filing.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: CARE has reaffirmed the long-term rating of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited at ‘AA’. The perpetual debt rating has been reaffirmed at 'AA-'. Rating outlook has been revised to negative. The short-term rating has been reaffirmed at 'A1+'.

