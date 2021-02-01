OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stocks to Watch: ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Shree Cements, Cipla, Vedanta
Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Stocks to Watch: ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Shree Cements, Cipla, Vedanta

3 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 07:34 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • ICICI Bank reported a 17.73 % jump in its December quarter consolidated net profit to 5,498.15 crore, helped by higher core income but experienced a surge in bad assets from its retail loans

NEW DELHI : With just a few hours to go before finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces the Union Budget for fiscal 2022, here’s a list of stocks that maybe in focus today:

ICICI Bank: The Mumbai-headquartered lender on Saturday reported a 17.73 % jump in its December quarter consolidated net profit to 5,498.15 crore, helped by a jump in core income but experienced a surge in bad assets from its retail loans. On a standalone basis, ICICI Bank showed a 19.12% rise in the post-tax profit to 4,939.59 crore for the reporting quarter, up from 4,146.46 crore in the October-December 2019 period.

Tech Mahindra: IT services exporter Tech Mahindra reported a 14.3% jump in its December quarter net profit at 1,309.8 crore driven largely by improving profit margins while the revenues remained stable. The Mahindra Group company had registered a net profit at 1,145.9 crore in the year-ago period and 1,064 crore in the preceding September quarter.

Shree Cements: The company posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to 631.58 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. It had reported a net profit of 311.83 crore in October- December period a year ago, Shree Cements said in a filing to BSE.

Bharti Airtel: The board of directors of the company in its meeting scheduled on 3rd February will consider routine financing/ re-financing strategies and any consequent raising of capital through various instruments subject to applicable statutory approvals, Bharti Airtel said in a BSE filing.

Amber Enterprises: The company reported a revenue of 765 crore in Q3FY21 versus 788 in the Q3FY20. Operating EBIDT stood at 62 crore in the quarter ended 31 December against 52 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. PAT rose marginally to 28 crore in the period under review from 25 core in Q3FY20.

Vedanta: The company on Friday reported a 59% jump in its consolidated profit to 4,224 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2020. Vedanta Ltd had posted a profit after share in profit/loss of jointly controlled entities and associates of 2,665 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Cipla: Drug major Cipla reported an over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit to 751.61 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 on account of higher revenue from operations. The company had posted a net profit of 339.38 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Happiest Minds Technologies: The company has signed definitive agreements to acquire US-based Pimcore Global Services for $8.25 million (about 60 crore). Houston-based Pimcore Global Services is a digital e-commerce and data management solutions company.

Coromandel International: Crisil has reaffirmed its rating on the Coromandel’s commercial papers and bank loan facilities worth 11,000 crore. The rating agency has maintained ‘A1+’ on commercial papers worth 2,000 crore; ‘AA+/Stable’ on long-term loan facilities and ‘A1+’ on short-term loan facilities worth 7,000 crore.

SJVN: State-owned SJVN Ltd has bagged a 679 MW hydro-electric project in Nepal, the power ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

