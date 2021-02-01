Stocks to Watch: ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Shree Cements, Cipla, Vedanta

ICICI Bank: The Mumbai-headquartered lender on Saturday reported a 17.73 % jump in its December quarter consolidated net profit to ₹5,498.15 crore, helped by a jump in core income but experienced a surge in bad assets from its retail loans. On a standalone basis, ICICI Bank showed a 19.12% rise in the post-tax profit to ₹4,939.59 crore for the reporting quarter, up from ₹4,146.46 crore in the October-December 2019 period.

