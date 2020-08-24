Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stocks to Watch: ICICI Lombard, Godfrey Phillips, PNB, DHFL, CG Power, Oil India
Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

Stocks to Watch: ICICI Lombard, Godfrey Phillips, PNB, DHFL, CG Power, Oil India

24 Aug 2020

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Monday:

ICICI Lombard: ICICI Lombard General Insurance has announced signing a definitive agreement to acquire Bharti Enterprises-promoted Bharti AXA General Insurance in all stock transaction. The proposed 4,600-crore deal will propel ICICI Lombard General Insurance to become the third largest player among non-life insurers.

Godfrey Phillips: Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India reported a 53.56% decline in its consolidated net profit to 55.09 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June. The company had a net profit of 118.63 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Godfrey Phillips' total income from operations during the April-June quarter stood at 503.60 crore, down 41.33%, compared with 858.49 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Phoenix Mills: The government of Singapore has invested 450 crore in the recent qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering of mall developer The Phoenix Mills Ltd, the company said in a stock exchange filing. The company had raised 1,100 crore through its QIP. The government of Singapore was the biggest investor in the share sale, contributing almost 41% of the total amount.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) reported a consolidated net profit of 70.10 crore during the first quarter ended 30 June. The company had reported a loss of 215.47 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company reported a 66% dip in net profit at 273 crore in the quarter ended June, led by higher provisioning related to covid-19. Indiabulls Housing Finance had reported a net profit of 802 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

CG Power: KKR India entities sold shares worth over 30 crore of CG Power and Industrial Solutions through open market transactions. KKR India Financial Services sold 96,10,588 shares of the company at an average price of 16.85 apiece on the NSE, as per the bulk deal data. It also offloaded 50,00,000 shares of CG Power at an average price of 16.95 per share on the BSE. KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II sold 34,64,021 shares, according to bulk deal data of the BSE.

Union Bank: State-run Union Bank of India, which amalgamated Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank from April 1, reported a standalone net profit of 333 crore in the quarter ended June. The amalgamated entity had booked a profit-after-tax of 381 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

PNB: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported a standalone net profit of 308 crore for the quarter ended June even as provisions for bad loans doubled. The country's second largest lender had posted a net profit of 1,018.63 crore during the corresponding April-June period of 2019-20.

Oil India: The country’s second largest state oil and gas producer, logged second quarterly loss in its history in April-June after crude oil prices slumped to lower than cost of production. Oil India Ltd (OIL) had a net loss of 248.61 crore in first quarter of 2020-21 fiscal as compared to a net profit of 624.80 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

Granules India: The US-based subsidiary of the pharma company has received approval from the US health regulator for its Ramelteon tablets used for treatment of insomnia.

