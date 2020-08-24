Stocks to Watch: ICICI Lombard, Godfrey Phillips, PNB, DHFL, CG Power, Oil India

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Monday:

ICICI Lombard: ICICI Lombard General Insurance has announced signing a definitive agreement to acquire Bharti Enterprises-promoted Bharti AXA General Insurance in all stock transaction. The proposed ₹4,600-crore deal will propel ICICI Lombard General Insurance to become the third largest player among non-life insurers.

Godfrey Phillips: Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India reported a 53.56% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹55.09 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June. The company had a net profit of ₹118.63 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Godfrey Phillips' total income from operations during the April-June quarter stood at ₹503.60 crore, down 41.33%, compared with ₹858.49 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Phoenix Mills: The government of Singapore has invested ₹450 crore in the recent qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering of mall developer The Phoenix Mills Ltd, the company said in a stock exchange filing. The company had raised ₹1,100 crore through its QIP. The government of Singapore was the biggest investor in the share sale, contributing almost 41% of the total amount.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹70.10 crore during the first quarter ended 30 June. The company had reported a loss of ₹215.47 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company reported a 66% dip in net profit at ₹273 crore in the quarter ended June, led by higher provisioning related to covid-19. Indiabulls Housing Finance had reported a net profit of ₹802 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

CG Power: KKR India entities sold shares worth over ₹30 crore of CG Power and Industrial Solutions through open market transactions. KKR India Financial Services sold 96,10,588 shares of the company at an average price of ₹16.85 apiece on the NSE, as per the bulk deal data. It also offloaded 50,00,000 shares of CG Power at an average price of ₹16.95 per share on the BSE. KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II sold 34,64,021 shares, according to bulk deal data of the BSE.

Union Bank: State-run Union Bank of India, which amalgamated Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank from April 1, reported a standalone net profit of ₹333 crore in the quarter ended June. The amalgamated entity had booked a profit-after-tax of ₹381 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

PNB: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported a standalone net profit of ₹308 crore for the quarter ended June even as provisions for bad loans doubled. The country's second largest lender had posted a net profit of ₹1,018.63 crore during the corresponding April-June period of 2019-20.

Oil India: The country’s second largest state oil and gas producer, logged second quarterly loss in its history in April-June after crude oil prices slumped to lower than cost of production. Oil India Ltd (OIL) had a net loss of ₹248.61 crore in first quarter of 2020-21 fiscal as compared to a net profit of ₹624.80 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

Granules India: The US-based subsidiary of the pharma company has received approval from the US health regulator for its Ramelteon tablets used for treatment of insomnia.

