Stocks to Watch: ICICI Lombard, Godfrey Phillips, PNB, DHFL, CG Power, Oil India

CG Power: KKR India entities sold shares worth over ₹30 crore of CG Power and Industrial Solutions through open market transactions. KKR India Financial Services sold 96,10,588 shares of the company at an average price of ₹16.85 apiece on the NSE, as per the bulk deal data. It also offloaded 50,00,000 shares of CG Power at an average price of ₹16.95 per share on the BSE. KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II sold 34,64,021 shares, according to bulk deal data of the BSE.