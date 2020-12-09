Stocks to Watch: ICICI Securities, Yes Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, TCS

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Wednesday:

ICICI Securities: ICICI Bank will sell up to 2.21% stake in brokerage arm ICICI Securities through an offer for sale. The floor price for the sale to be starting from Wednesday has been fixed at ₹440 apiece, which may fetch the bank at least ₹313 crore.

Yes Bank: Brickwork Ratings has upgraded the rating of Tier I Subordinated Perpetual Bonds (Basel II) of Yes Bank Limited to BWR BB+/ Stable. The upgrade factors in improvement in capitalisation ratios of the bank, strong shareholder base and experienced board members, the ratings agency said.

JSW Steel: The company reported a 3% growth in its crude steel production to 13.32 lakh tonnes (LT) for November 2020. JSW Steel’s output stood at 12.90 LT in the corresponding month last year.

Tata Steel: S&P Global Ratings has revised the company’s outlook to 'stable' from 'negative' and affirmed 'B+' rating.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors India, is raising $500 million via an overseas bond sale as it seeks to reduce funding costs and meet its business expenditures, according to a report in The Economic Times.

NBFCs: Non-bank lenders have witnessed a good rise in loan collection efficiencies in the September quarter after the reverses in the first three months of the fiscal, according to Icra. Most companies have reported collection efficiencies between 85-95% levels in September, as against 70% in August and 65% in July for non-bank finance companies, the ratings agency added.

Indian Bank: State-owned Indian Bank has raised ₹1,048 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. The bank has successfully raised tier I capital fund through private placement of Basel III compliant additional tier I perpetual bonds aggregating to ₹1,048 crore, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

TCS: Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest bank that currently manages more than 30% of the total bank guarantees in the country, has signed up as the anchor customer for Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) new transformative Digital Bank Guarantee platform.

IRB Infra: Acuite Ratings & Research has assigned ‘AA- / Stable’ rating to the total bank facilities worth ₹2,600 crore of IRB Infrastructure Developers.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: The board of directors of the company has approved capital expenditure of approx. ₹207 Crore towards purchase of land and will further incur approx. ₹170 Crore towards construction, municipal charges, taxes and for other approvals for development & construction of corporate office of about 1, 79,000 sq. ft. of leasable area near its existing office at Santacruz, Mumbai.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via