Stocks to Watch: IDBI Bank, Lupin, Tata motors, SBI, Snowman Logistics

Orchid Pharma: A shortage of shares has helped drive a surge of almost 7,700% in Orchid Pharma Ltd. over the past seven months. And now it looks poised to end. New owners have to divest part of their stake of about 98% in the firm, which re-listed in Mumbai in early November after emerging from bankruptcy. That’s to comply with an Indian regulation that requires the new owners—in this case Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd—to boost the minimum public float to 10% over the next few months.