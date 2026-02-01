Stocks to watch: IDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, HPCL among among 10 shares in focus on Budget 2026 day; full list inside

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is poised for a rare and historic trading session today, Sunday, February 1, to align with the live presentation of the Union Budget 2026 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am.

According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, markets are likely to remain highly volatile, with sharp moves possible in either direction depending on key announcements around fiscal policy, capex push, sector-specific incentives, and the fiscal deficit target, which is expected around 4.3–4.4% of GDP for FY27.

“Pre-Budget caution continues amid persistent FII outflows, a weak rupee hovering near 92/USD, and mixed global cues. However, steady DII buying and the market’s ability to hold key support levels are offering some downside cushion. A favourable Budget reaction could trigger an upside breakout, while any disappointment or profit-booking may pull indices back towards lower support zones. Until there is clarity from the Budget, the overall bias remains cautious to neutral,” Ponmudi said.

Stocks to watch on Budget Day 2026 Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to move today.

IDFC First Bank The lender’s stock is also expected to respond to its earnings announcements made on Saturday, January 31. In the third quarter, IDFC First Bank reported a 12% year-on-year rise in core income, while asset quality remained steady.

Bajaj Auto The company posted a net profit of ₹2,502 crore in Q3, marking an 18.6% year-on-year increase. Revenue grew 18.8% to ₹15,220 crore, while EBITDA rose 22.5% to ₹3,161 crore.

Steel Authority of India The company posted a net profit of ₹374 crore in Q3, with revenue coming in at ₹27,371 crore and EBITDA at ₹2,294 crore. The EBITDA margin for the quarter was 8.4%, highlighting its operating performance.

Meesho Meesho’s consolidated net losses for the quarter ended December surged 13-fold to ₹491 crore, up from ₹37 crore in the same period last year.

Adani Green Adani Green Energy released a further statement concerning the civil case filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission against its directors, Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani, in a US federal court, emphasising that the company is not involved in the case and no charges have been filed against it.

NTPC The company posted a net profit of ₹4,987 crore in the December quarter, marking a 5.8% increase compared to the same period last year. Revenue fell 1.8% to ₹40,643 crore, while EBITDA remained almost unchanged at ₹11,991 crore. The EBITDA margin rose to 29.5% from 28.9%.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation HPCL has signed a share subscription and shareholders agreement (SSSHA) with Maraal Aerospace, a deep-tech startup incubated by IIT Kanpur, at IEW 2026 in Goa, to bolster India’s clean-energy and advanced aerospace technology ecosystem.

AstraZeneca Pharma The company has obtained approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to import, market, and distribute Durvalumab Solution for Infusion in 120 mg/2.4 mL and 500 mg/10 mL strengths (Imfinzi).

Sun Pharma The pharmaceutical company announced its Q3 earnings on Saturday, January 31. Sun Pharma’s US formulation sales reached $477 million, reflecting a slight year-on-year increase of 0.6%.

Bharat Dynamics The company’s net profit dropped by 50%, with revenue and EBITDA falling 32% and 79.5% year-on-year, respectively. Its profit margins also plunged sharply, declining to 4.6% from 15.3% in the same period last year.