Stocks to Watch: IDFC, PNB, BHEL, Cipla

Cipla: Drug major Cipla on Tuesday reported a 2.6 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax to ₹729 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2021. The Mumbai-based company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹748 crore in the October-December quarter of 2020-21 fiscal. Total revenue from operations, however, rose by 6 per cent to ₹5,479 crore in the third quarter as compared with ₹5,169 crore in the same period of last fiscal, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.