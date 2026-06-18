Stocks to watch: IFCI, RVNL, HFCL among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market extended its gains for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, supported by growing optimism over a potential US-Iran peace agreement and a decline in crude oil prices.

The benchmark Sensex advanced 347.14 points, or 0.45%, to end the day at 77,155.62, while the Nifty 50 climbed 96.55 points, or 0.40%, to close at 24,085.70.

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However, the market is likely to open on a flat note as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a muted opening on Thursday, 18 June. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,083 mark, down over 11 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian markets are expected to trade with a cautiously positive bias, supported by encouraging developments on both the geopolitical and monetary policy fronts. Investor sentiment has strengthened after the White House confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump has formally signed the Peace Deal Memorandum, a significant step forward in the broader U.S.–Iran peace process. The agreement is expected to facilitate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, easing geopolitical risks, reducing energy-market uncertainty and improving global risk appetite,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch IFCI Shares of IFCI are likely to remain in focus after the NSE submitted its draft IPO documents to market regulator Sebi earlier this week.

RVNL Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from East Coast Railway for the construction of bridges under the EPC model as part of the third and fourth railway line expansion between Nergundi–Barang and Khurda Road–Vizianagaram on the Bhadrak–Vizianagaram route.

HFCL Domestic telecom equipment maker HFCL has secured a ₹2,666 crore contract from RVNL for the supply of equipment under the BharatNet Phase-III project.

DOMS Industries The company witnessed substantial block deal activity, with SBI Mutual Fund acquiring 9.3 lakh shares valued at ₹205 crore, while Axis Mutual Fund purchased 3.6 lakh shares worth ₹79.6 crore.

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RailTel Corporation of India RailTel has secured a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Director IT for a domestic project involving the development of disaster recovery IT infrastructure.

Corona Remedies Sepia Investments offloaded Corona Remedies shares worth approximately ₹749 crore through a block deal executed on the stock exchanges.

Apollo Hospitals The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has passed a compounding order in relation to Apollo Hospitals, bringing the proceedings against the company to a close. To settle the matter, Apollo Hospitals paid a compounding fee of ₹17.8 crore.

Bosch Home Comfort Promoter Bosch Global Software Technologies plans to divest up to a 7.97% stake, equivalent to 21.7 lakh shares, in Bosch Home Comfort through an offer-for-sale (OFS) scheduled for June 18–19.

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Lupin Global pharmaceutical company Lupin has announced the launch of Azilsartan Medoxomil Tablets in 40 mg and 80 mg strengths in the United States after receiving approval from the US FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA).

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.