NEW DELHI: Here's a list of 10 stocks that may be in focus on Tuesday.

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd: The Delhi high court on Monday denied interim relief to e-commerce company Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, which had sought direction to scrap the new SMS regulations that have been rolled out to check spam messages and protect consumers from online frauds.

Srei Group: Brickwork Ratings, which has also appealed against the Kolkata National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order allowing a six-month repayment moratorium to the Srei group, said it will wait for the appellate tribunal’s order before taking any rating action. This follows Care Ratings downgrading Srei’s ratings for an aggregate debt of ₹29,240.3 crore to “default

Adani Green: Adani Renewable Energy on Monday placed the lowest bid of ₹2.77 per unit at an auction conducted by state run Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) for setting up and supplying 1.2-gigawatt (GW) wind power capacity, said two people aware of the development.

Welspun India Ltd: Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd. (AWEL), a joint venture between the Adani Group and Welspun Enterprises Ltd., announced its first ever gas discovery in the Nelp-VII block MB-OSN-2005/2 in the Tapti-Daman Sector of Mumbai Offshore Block. AWEL holds 100% interest in the block and is the operator of the block.

MTAR Tech: Shares of MTAR Technologies made a stellar debut on Monday. The stock was listed at ₹1,050, 82.60% premium over its issue price of ₹575 a piece. The initial public offer of MTAR Technologies was subscribed 200.79 times with price band at ₹574-575 per share.

AU Small Finance Bank: The lender’s board on Monday approved allotment of 50,00,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of ₹1,251 per equity share, at a premium of ₹1,241 per share worth ₹625.50 crore.

Max Healthcare: The company purchased 1,26,00,000 shares, or 42.8% of the equity share capital of Saket City Hospitals Ltd (SCHL) from Kayak Investments Holding Pte. Ltd. Max Healthcare owned 57.2% in SCHL at the time of announcement of this purchase. The deal price was not disclosed.

Allcargo Logistics: The company’s board of directors approved and declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per share of face value of ₹2 each for FY21. The dividend will be paid to all equity shareholders of the company on or after March 24, whose names are registered as shareholders of the company as on the record date March 23.

Tata Communications: The Government of India has announced plans to make an offer for Sale of up to 2,85,00,000 shares in the company, equivalent to 10% of its total paid-up equity share capital, with an option to additionally sell 17,446,885 shares or 6.12% of the total paid up share capital.

Swastika Investmart Ltd: The company’s board of directors have approved the interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share or 20% of a face value of ₹10 per share for FY21 amounting to ₹59.19 lakh. The record date of payment of dividend is 23 March.

