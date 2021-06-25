Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Stocks to Watch: Indian Bank, Godrej Agrovet, ONGC, RIL, NBFCs

Top ten stocks that could be in the enws today.
08:23 AM IST Ishaan Mital

  • Indian Bank on Thursday said it has raised 1,650 crore through the QIP launched earlier this week. In March this year, the committee of directors of capital raising of the bank (committee) had accorded approval for raising equity capital aggregating up to 4,000 crore through QIP

NEW DELHI: Indraprastha Gas, JSW Energy, Hindustan Copper, Finolex Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, PNC Infratech, Godfrey Phillips, Railtel Corporation of India, Barbeque Nation and Inox Winds will announce their March quarter results today. Here are top ten stocks that could be in the news today.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd: The company reported a decent set of numbers with revenue growth being led by the healthcare services division. With new hospitals progressing well the standalone revenues of the healthcare services division increased by 6% year on year to 1,291. Revenue of existing hospitals grew 2% while the new hospitals grew by 16%.

Cadila Healthcare: The drugmaker on Thursday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Fingolimod capsules, used in the treatment of multiple sclerosis, in the American market.

Godrej Agrovet: The Company has made additional investment aggregating to 14.99 crore in the shares of Godrej Maxximilk Private Ltd (GMPL), by way of subscription to preferential issue and has been allotted 4,41,176 shares of face value 10 each.

Indian Bank: The state-owned bank on Thursday said it has raised 1,650 crore through the QIP launched earlier this week. In March this year, the committee of directors of capital raising of the bank (committee) had accorded approval for raising equity capital aggregating up to 4,000 crore through QIP in one or more tranches.

ONGC: The state-owned company reported FY21 gross revenue of 68,141 crore. The company's Q4FY21 gross revenue was at 21,189 crore. The company's board has approved a fundraise of 4,000 crore via QIP in one or more tranches. ONGC board has recommended final dividend of 1.85 per share.

NBFCs: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday put in place certain conditions for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to pay dividend to shareholders from financial year ending 31 March 2022.

RIL: In a pivot towards new energy, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani announced a gigahub in Jamnagar with an investment of 75,000 crore. Aramco president join company's board.

Shyam Metalics: Shares of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd made a firm debut on stock exchanges on Thursday. The share was listed at 380, a 24.18% increase from its issue of 306.

Sona Comstar: Shares of Sona BLW Precision Ltd, also known as Sona Comstar and backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group, made a tepid debut on bourses on Thursday, listing at a 3.8% premium to the issue price of 291 per share. However, soon after the stock surged nearly 25% backed by robust volumes.

Union Bank of India: The state-owned lender has raised 850 crore by issuing Basel-III-compliant bonds on a private placement basis. The bank has allotted Basel-III-compliant tier-II bonds, which are in the nature of debentures eligible for inclusion in tier-II capital, aggregating to 850 crore, Union Bank of India (UBI) said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

