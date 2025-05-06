Stocks to watch: Indian Hotels, Paytm, Bank of Baroda, BSE, Paras Defence among shares in focus today.

Paytm, BSE, Bank of Baroda, Hindustan Petroleum shares are likely to be in the spotlight today as the companies are set to release their fourth-quarter earnings.
The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) posted a 25% increase in its consolidated net profit for Q4FY25, reaching ₹522 crore compared to ₹418 crore in the same quarter last year.
The Panna-Mukta and Tapti (PMT) joint venture—comprising Shell (via BGEPIL), Reliance Industries, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)—has successfully carried out India’s first offshore facilities decommissioning project, safely dismantling the installations in the mid and south Tapti fields.
In April, the electricity exchange recorded a total traded volume of 10,584 million units (MU), reflecting a 26% increase compared to the same month last year. The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) contributed 4,231 MU, up 3% year-on-year, while the Real-Time Market (RTM) saw a significant 48% YoY growth, reaching 3,893 MU. The average price in the DAM for the month stood at ₹5.20 per unit.
The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Israel's HevenDrones to grow their presence in the Indian and global defence industries. They plan to establish a joint venture in India focused on developing and manufacturing logistics and cargo drones for both defence and civilian applications.
The company has secured a work order valued at ₹187.08 crore from Kerala State IT Infrastructure to build a Dedicated Rural Industrial Park in Thiruvananthapuram.
The company said that Deepak Kapoor has been named the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), while Rohan Mittal has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Fortis Hospitals, a subsidiary of the company, has received a rectification order under the Income Tax Act, which corrected errors in a prior tax demand. As a result, the tax demand has been revised to zero. The original demand, amounting to ₹89.53 crore for the Assessment Year 2022–23, had been issued by the Income Tax Department.
The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹261.2 crore for the March quarter. Its rupee revenue fell short of estimates, reaching ₹3,409.9 crore compared to the anticipated ₹3,530 crore.
The pharmaceutical giant announced that its innovation division, Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI), revealed that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded 'fast track' status to ISB 2001, its experimental treatment for multiple myeloma.
