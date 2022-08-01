Stocks to Watch: Indian Oil, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Zee Entertainment

Yes Bank: After trials and tribulations on fundraising that lasted well over three years, Yes Bank on Friday announced that private equity funds Carlyle and Advent International will be investing USD 1.115 billion (around ₹8,900 crore) to fuel its future growth. Both the global PE funds will be acquiring a 10% stake each in the private sector lender, which had to be bailed out in an RBI and government-led reconstruction scheme for want of capital buffers and after the then management failed to sell the bank's story to investors.

