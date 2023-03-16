Stocks to Watch: Indian Oil, GAIL, Vedanta, LIC, Nazara Tech

New Delhi: Following are among the top stocks that could be in focus in Thursday's trade:

Indian Oil: State-owned SJVN has inked a pact with India Oil Corp to form a joint venture for developing renewable energy projects. Indian Oil has also floated a new subsidiary for low carbon, clean and green energy business as the nation's biggest oil refining and fuel marketing company pivots a transition plan to achieve net zero emissions from its operations by 2046.

GAIL: India's largest gas firm GAIL has won a nod of the country's bankruptcy court to acquire insolvent private-sector chemical company JBF Petrochemicals Ltd for ₹2,079 crore, helping the state-owned firm expand its footprint in the petrochemical business.

Vedanta: Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Group is looking to borrow from credit funds such as Farallon Capital, Davidson Kempner and Ares SSG Capital to meet more than $1 billion in upcoming repayments. This comes as banks are talking tough on a $1 billion loan to the mines and minerals giant amid a tightening credit market

LIC: Life Insurance Corp (LIC) has sold 2% of its stake in state-owned NMDC, taking its total shareholding in the public sector unit to 11.69% as of 14 March, according to a regulatory filing. The sale of 2% stake or a little over 5.88 crore shares in open market has fetched over ₹700 crore to LIC.

JSW Energy: The board of JSW Energy on Wednesday approved allotment of 25,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis to raise ₹2,500 crore.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT: The company has completed the first REIT level green bond issuance in India. Mindspace REIT has raised ₹550 crore with a tenor of three years and thirty days at a fixed quarterly coupon of 8.02% per annum payable quarterly. The issuance is rated AAA/Stable each by CRISIL Ratings and ICRA.

Ramkrishna Forgings: The company in consortium with Titagarh Wagons has emerged as the lowest bidder for supply of 15.40 lakh forged wheels to Indian Railways. The consortium had put in an aggressive bid of ₹12,226 crore. Titagarh Wagons and Ramkrishna Forgings will form a special purpose vehicle for manufacturing of train wheels. A greenfield plant for making train wheels will come up at a cost of ₹1,000 crore.

Nazara Tech: The company has said that out of ₹64 crore held by its two step-down subsidiaries in Silicon Valley Bank, ₹60 crore has been successfully transferred to bank accounts outside of SVB. The balance of ₹4 crore remains in SVB accounts for unrestricted operational use, it said in a regulatory filing.

Federal Bank: The bank's board of directors will meet on 18 March to consider the proposal to raise funds by way of issue of unsecured Basel III Tier-II subordinate bonds in the nature of debentures, amounting to ₹1,000 crore on a private placement basis.

Shriram Finance: The company is looking to pare as much as 15% stake in its housing finance arm at a valuation of 10 billion rupees. Shriram Housing Finance is a unit of Shriram Finance, one of India's largest non-banking finance companies formed by the merger of Shriram Capital, Shriram City Union Finance and Shriram Transport Finance in November.