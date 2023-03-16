Stocks to Watch: Indian Oil, GAIL, Vedanta, LIC, Nazara Tech

Ramkrishna Forgings: The company in consortium with Titagarh Wagons has emerged as the lowest bidder for supply of 15.40 lakh forged wheels to Indian Railways. The consortium had put in an aggressive bid of ₹12,226 crore. Titagarh Wagons and Ramkrishna Forgings will form a special purpose vehicle for manufacturing of train wheels. A greenfield plant for making train wheels will come up at a cost of ₹1,000 crore.