Stocks to watch: IndiGo, Bandhan Bank, Reliance, NTPC Green, among other stocks in focus today, January 23

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a muted note on Friday amid mixed sentiment in the global markets. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to track global markets indices, as Asian markets gained and Wall Street rallied overnight.

Here are the key stocks that will be in focus today, 23 January 2026.

Q3 Results Today IndusInd Bank, Cipla, Shriram Finance, JSW Steel, Adani Green Energy, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), DCB Bank, Godrej Consumer Products, India Cements, JSW Energy, Laurus Labs, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Piramal Finance, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Welspun Specialty Solutions, among others will release their Q3 results today.

InterGlobe Aviation InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo airlines, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹549.1 crore in Q3FY26, a sharp fall of 77.6% from ₹2,448 crore, YoY, amid exceptional loss of ₹1,546.5 crore during the December quarter. Revenue rose 6.2% YoY to ₹23,471.9 crore. EBITDAR (ex-forex) declined 5.5% YoY to ₹7,043.4 crore, while EBITDAR margin dropped to 30% from 33.7%, YoY.

Bandhan Bank Bandhan Bank’s net profit in Q3FY26 declined 51.8% to ₹205.6 crore from ₹426.5 crore, YoY. Net interest income (NII) fell 4.5% YoY to ₹2,688.3 crore. Provisions and contingencies declined 16% to ₹1,154.6 crore from ₹1,376 crore, YoY. Gross NPA dropped to 3.33% from 5.02%, while net NPA fell to 0.99% from 1.37%, QoQ.

Reliance Industries Reliance Industries has amalgamated 16 step-down wholly owned subsidiaries into its clean-energy arm, Reliance New Energy Limited.

Ashoka Buildcon Ashoka Buildcon received a Letter of Acceptance for an order worth ₹307.71 crore from the Public Works Department, Daman, for the construction of a proposed signature bridge connecting.

NTPC Green Energy NTPC Green Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh for the development of renewable energy and green hydrogen projects.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) ONGC acquired a 50% stake each in Bharat Ethane One IFSC and Bharat Ethane Two IFSC via private placement.