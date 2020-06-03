NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of stocks that may be in news on Wednesday:

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation reported a net loss of ₹870.8 crore in the three months ended March, as higher expenses and suspension of flight operations due to coronavirus pandemic took a toll.

HDFC Bank and SBI: Moody’s Investor Service has downgraded both the country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd and the state-owned State Bank of India, citing economic disruption caused by coronavirus outbreak. Seven other domestic banks saw either their rating or their outlook being negatively revised by Moody’s on Tuesday.

Infrastructure companies: Moody's Investors Service has downgraded seven Indian infrastructure issuers, including NTPC, NHAI, GAIL and Adani Green Energy Restricted Group, by one notch. Issuer ratings of IRFC and HUDCO have also been lowered. Moody's said the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus and the downgrade of the sovereign rating are the key drivers for the rating actions.

Britannia Industries: Packaged foods company Britannia Industries on Tuesday reported a 26% year-on-year jump in its fourth quarter net profit to ₹375 crores. For the three months ended 31 March, the maker of Good Day and Tiger biscuits, posted a 2.5% jump in revenue from operations at ₹2,867.70 crore up from ₹2,798.96 crore it reported in the year ago period.

HUL: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has ramped up production to 80-90% of normative levels and majority of its suppliers in India, who were not operational in the initial phase of the lockdown, have now resumed business. While coronavirus has imposed incremental operating costs on the business, the company in a regulatory filing said, it is difficult to assess the exact quantum of impact on its profitability at this stage.

Colgate-Palmolive: The FMCG major believes that the impact of the coronavirus on its business operations on an annual basis may not be material as it is into the business of essential products. In a regulatory filing, the company said it does not foresee any specific challenge in terms of its capital, financial resources or profitability due to the health crisis.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The Company would be launching contactless dine-in as soon as more relaxations kick-in, it said in a stock exchange filing. “As the lockdown rules get more relaxed and as more activity is permitted on the ground, our stores are allowed to open for the full duration and not for curtailed timing, we expect that it will increase even further in the month of May and June 2020," it said in the statement.

Syngene International: Contract research and manufacturing organisation Syngene International has joined hands with HiMedia Laboratories to produce and distribute ELISA test kits for covid-19.

Lupin: Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US FDA to market Meloxicam capsules, used to treat osteoarthritis pain, in the American market.

ICICI Bank: The private sector lender on Tuesday said it has cut interest rate on saving deposits by 25 basis points. The new rates will come into effect from Thursday, it said in a regulatory filing.

