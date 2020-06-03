Stocks to Watch: IndiGo, HDFC Bank, SBI, Britannia, HUL, NTPC, GAIL, Lupin

Jubilant FoodWorks: The Company would be launching contactless dine-in as soon as more relaxations kick-in, it said in a stock exchange filing. “As the lockdown rules get more relaxed and as more activity is permitted on the ground, our stores are allowed to open for the full duration and not for curtailed timing, we expect that it will increase even further in the month of May and June 2020," it said in the statement.