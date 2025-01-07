Stocks to Watch: IndiGo, ICICI Securities, Power Grip, Capilin Point, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. IndiGo: India's largest airline, IndiGo, disclosed receiving an order from the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Air Cargo Complex (Import), imposing a penalty of ₹2.17 crore. The penalty stemmed from the customs authority's denial of duty exemption on imported aircraft parts. IndiGo reported receiving the order on January 4, 2025, at its Gurgaon corporate office, which was a non-working day. The company subsequently filed the disclosure on the first working day, January 6, 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Securities: ICICI Securities resolved an alleged violation of stock brokers' rules with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) by paying ₹40.2 lakh as settlement charges. According to SEBI's settlement order, ICICI Securities opted to settle the matter without admitting or denying the alleged violations. SEBI’s adjudicating officer, Amit Kapoor, noted the adjudication proceedings initiated against the company in May 2024 were disposed of following the settlement terms.

Vodafone Idea: Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd announced the sale of its entire 50 percent stake in Firefly Networks Ltd to iBUS Network and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for ₹4.5 crore. The deal, expected to close within 30 business days, marks Vodafone Idea’s exit from this joint venture with Bharti Airtel Ltd. Post-transaction, Firefly Networks will cease to be a joint venture of Vodafone Idea. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd disclosed its decision to sell its 50 percent stake in Firefly Networks Ltd to iBUS Network and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. The ₹45 million deal was formalized through a Share Purchase Agreement on January 6, 2025, and is expected to close within 30 business days. Airtel clarified that the transaction does not involve any related parties and complies with SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR).

Power Grid: State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd announced being the successful bidder under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process for two major inter-state transmission projects. The projects, based in Gujarat and Karnataka, will be executed under the Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) model, aimed at upgrading India’s power transmission infrastructure.

Caplin Point: Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd announced receiving the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its injectable and ophthalmic manufacturing facility in Gummidipoondi, Tamil Nadu. The clearance follows a successful inspection of the facility under Caplin Steriles, as disclosed in a regulatory filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashoka Buildcon: Ashoka Buildcon Ltd revealed that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ashoka Bowaichandi Guskara Road Pvt Ltd, executed a concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project, valued at ₹1,391 crore, involves constructing a four-lane economic corridor from Bowaichandi to Guskara-Katwa in West Bengal under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

Info Edge: Info Edge (India) Ltd, the parent company of Naukri.com, reported a 15.8 percent year-on-year increase in standalone billings for Q3 FY25, reaching ₹668.3 crore. The company highlighted strong growth in its core vertical, with billings for Q3 FY25 rising to ₹494 crore, compared to ₹428.9 crore in the same period last year.

Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance reported a gross direct premium of ₹1,330.9 crore for December 2024, while Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance recorded significant growth in individual premiums. Year-to-date individual non-single premiums reached ₹4,688.72 crore, marking steady growth in the insurance segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manappuram Finance: Manappuram Finance reported a daylight robbery at its Sambalpur branch in Odisha on January 3, 2024, resulting in a loss of ₹20 crore in gold jewellery and cash. The company assured stakeholders of comprehensive investigations and corrective measures.