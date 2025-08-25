Stocks to watch: IndiGo, IndusInd Bank, Hero Motocorp, Yes Bank among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Interglobe Aviation, Max Healthcare India's largest airline and a leading healthcare services provider are set to be added to the Nifty 50 index at the end of September as part of the semi-annual index reshuffle.

IndusInd Bank, Hero Motocorp The private lender and the two-wheeler major are set to be removed from the Nifty 50 index as part of the bi-annual reshuffle, effective from the end of September.

MCX, Indian Overseas Bank, JK Cement, Hexaware Technologies, Cholamandalam Financial Services Shares of MCX, Indian Overseas Bank, JK Cement, Hexaware Technologies, Cholamandalam Financial Services will remain in focus as the companies will be included in FTSE All World Rejig from Sep 22.

Indian Hotels Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) plans to pursue strategic acquisitions to strengthen its footprint in current markets and venture into select destinations across Europe and Southeast Asia, according to CEO and MD Puneet Chhatwal.

Yes Bank YES Bank announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) to acquire up to 24.99% of its paid-up share capital and voting rights.

JSW Steel The company has received a ₹1,472.69 crore demand notice from the Odisha govt for shortfall in despatch at its Jajang iron ore block in Keonjhar, covering June 2024–June 2025.

RailTel Corp The company has bagged a ₹13 crore project management consultancy (PMC) contract from the Rajasthan Skill & Livelihoods Development Corporation.

GMR Power & Infra The company's board has approved a plan to raise up to ₹3,000 crore through securities, pending necessary approvals. It has also sanctioned the re-appointment of three independent directors for another five-year term.

Brigade Enterprises The real estate company has secured a lease for a seven-acre plot on Chennai’s Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) to develop a mixed-use project that will include more than 1 million sq ft of grade-A office space along with a 225-room five-star hotel.

TVS Motor The automobile company has given its approval for Venu Srinivasan to be reappointed as a Director on its board.