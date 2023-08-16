Stocks to Watch: IndiGo, ITC, Infosys, M&M, Zee Entertainment, Hero MotoCorp

Balaji Amines: Balaji Amines which is engaged in manufacturing specialty chemicals in an exchange filing said that in accordance with the SEBI Master Circular, we would like to submit that there has been a delay in the preparation of the Consolidated Financial Results on account of the unavailability of the management. “Therefore, the Company’s Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, will be approved subsequent to August 14, 2023, and that the Company will endeavour to get the same approved at the earliest," the statement added.

