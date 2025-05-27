Stocks to watch: IndiGo, LIC, NMDC, Bharat Dynamics, Lupin, Tata Motors among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. LIC, NMDC, Bharat Dynamics, Info Edge Shares of LIC, NMDC, Bharat Dynamics, Info Edge will remain in focus as companies will announce Q4 results today.

IndiGo Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of InterGlobe Aviation, is planning to sell up to 3.4% of his stake in the company through a block deal, which could raise as much as ₹6,831 crore, according to sources. The shares will be offered at a floor price of ₹5,175 each—approximately 4.5% below the current market rate.

Lupin The pharmaceutical company announced that it has signed a licensing and supply deal with SteinCares for its biosimilar Ranibizumab in Latin American markets, excluding Mexico and Argentina. Ranibizumab is used to treat various retinal conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Nazara Technology Online gaming firm Nazara Technology announced on Monday that it recorded a net profit of ₹4 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, a significant rise from the ₹18 lakh it reported during the same period last year.

FirstCry Brainbees Solutions, the parent company of Firstcry, posted a net loss of ₹111 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, a significant increase from the ₹43 crore loss recorded in the same quarter last year.

Tata Motors Tata Motors contributed ₹38,892 crore in taxes and other payments worldwide in 2024–25, reflecting a 1% decrease from the ₹39,344 crore paid in FY24, as revealed in its first-ever Tax Transparency Report.

Dabur Dabur's Board has given the green light for the merger of Sesa Care with the company.

DLF India's leading real estate developer is set to unveil its highly anticipated premium housing project in Mumbai within the next two weeks.

PG Electroplast The promoters of PG Electroplast plan to offload up to 5.62% of their stake through a block deal valued at ₹1,177 crore, setting a floor price of ₹740 per share. A 180-day lock-in period will apply to any additional share sales.

Aurobindo Pharma The pharmaceutical company posted a consolidated revenue of ₹8,382.1 crore for the March quarter, reflecting an 11% increase compared to the same period last year, aligning closely with market expectations.

Sagility India Sagility B.V., the parent company of Sagility India Ltd., intends to divest up to 15.02% of its equity stake in the company via an Offer for Sale (OFS).

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.