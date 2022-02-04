Stocks to Watch: Indigo, Paytm, Tata Steel, Eveready

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday:

ITC: Diversified entity ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a 15 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹4,118.8 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, on the back of robust demand across business verticals. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,587.2 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, ITC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Adani Power: Adani Power on Thursday posted ₹218.49 crore consolidated net profit for December quarter 2021-22. The company incurred a loss of ₹288.74 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing stated. Total income stood at ₹5,593.58 crore in the quarter. It was ₹7,099.20 crore in the same period a year ago.

Aditya Birla Capital: Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) on Thursday said its consolidated net profit doubled to ₹577 crore in the quarter ended December 2021, its highest-ever quarterly profit, on the back of strong growth across businesses. The net profit stood at ₹289 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Torrent Power: Torrent Power on Thursday posted nearly 15 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹369.45 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹321.73 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

SF Holdings: Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd (SF Holdings) has reported a 21.6 per cent jump on its consolidated net profits for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 at ₹33.63 crore, the company said on Thursday. The city-based company had registered consolidated net at ₹27.65 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

Blue Star: Air conditioner and commercial refrigerator maker Blue Star Ltd on Thursday reported 29.37 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹47.57 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had clocked a net profit of ₹36.77 crore in October-December period a year ago, Blue Star said in a regulatory filing.

Thomas Cook: Travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Thursday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss at ₹24.59 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹66.24 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Thomas Cook (India) said in a regulatory filing.

Pfizer: Drug firm Pfizer on Thursday said its net profit increased by 1.89 per cent to ₹143.91 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had reported a net profit of ₹141.24 crore for the same period of previous fiscal.

SIS: Security and Intelligence Services (SIS) on Thursday reported a marginal increase in net profit at ₹101 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company, which is into facility management, security and cash logistics, had posted a net profit of ₹99 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

Coromandel International: Agri-solutions provider Coromandel International Ltd on Thursday reported a 16.2 per cent rise in profit after tax at ₹379 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The city-based company had recorded net profit at ₹326 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

