Stocks to Watch: Indigo, Paytm, Tata Steel, Eveready

Shares of firms like Indigo, Paytm, Tata Steel, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, CMS Info Systems, Eveready Industries, Alkem Laboratories, ADC India Communications, Astral, Bank of India, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Bayer CropScience, Birla Corporation will be in focus as they will announce their Q3 results today
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday:
ITC: Diversified entity ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a 15 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹4,118.8 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, on the back of robust demand across business verticals. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,587.2 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, ITC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Adani Power: Adani Power on Thursday posted ₹218.49 crore consolidated net profit for December quarter 2021-22. The company incurred a loss of ₹288.74 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing stated. Total income stood at ₹5,593.58 crore in the quarter. It was ₹7,099.20 crore in the same period a year ago.
Aditya Birla Capital: Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) on Thursday said its consolidated net profit doubled to ₹577 crore in the quarter ended December 2021, its highest-ever quarterly profit, on the back of strong growth across businesses. The net profit stood at ₹289 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Torrent Power: Torrent Power on Thursday posted nearly 15 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹369.45 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹321.73 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a BSE filing stated.
SF Holdings: Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd (SF Holdings) has reported a 21.6 per cent jump on its consolidated net profits for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 at ₹33.63 crore, the company said on Thursday. The city-based company had registered consolidated net at ₹27.65 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.
Blue Star: Air conditioner and commercial refrigerator maker Blue Star Ltd on Thursday reported 29.37 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹47.57 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had clocked a net profit of ₹36.77 crore in October-December period a year ago, Blue Star said in a regulatory filing.
Thomas Cook: Travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Thursday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss at ₹24.59 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹66.24 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Thomas Cook (India) said in a regulatory filing.
Pfizer: Drug firm Pfizer on Thursday said its net profit increased by 1.89 per cent to ₹143.91 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had reported a net profit of ₹141.24 crore for the same period of previous fiscal.
SIS: Security and Intelligence Services (SIS) on Thursday reported a marginal increase in net profit at ₹101 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company, which is into facility management, security and cash logistics, had posted a net profit of ₹99 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.
Coromandel International: Agri-solutions provider Coromandel International Ltd on Thursday reported a 16.2 per cent rise in profit after tax at ₹379 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The city-based company had recorded net profit at ₹326 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.
