Stocks to Watch: Indigo, Paytm, Tata Steel, Eveready

ITC: Diversified entity ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a 15 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹4,118.8 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, on the back of robust demand across business verticals. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,587.2 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, ITC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

