Stocks to watch: IndiGo, Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises among 10 shares in focus on Wednesday

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Wednesday, tracking mixed global cues amid caution surrounding the US-Iran conflict.

Trends in GIFT Nifty also signal a subdued start for the domestic benchmark. The GIFT Nifty was trading near the 24,303 mark, indicating a discount of about 90 points compared to the previous close of Nifty futures.

Advertisement

“Indian equities are expected to open on a cautious note on Wednesday, with Gift Nifty signalling a largely flat start following the sharp rebound seen in the previous session. After yesterday’s strong recovery, the market currently lacks fresh domestic triggers to sustain an immediate follow-through rally, suggesting that a phase of consolidation could emerge in the near term,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

On Tuesday, however, the Indian stock market ended on a positive note as improving risk sentiment lifted equities, with the Nifty 50 finishing above the 24,200 level.

The Sensex climbed 639.82 points, or 0.82%, to settle at 78,205.98, while the Nifty 50 advanced 233.55 points, or 0.97%, to close at 24,261.60.

Stocks to Watch Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 —

Advertisement

IndiGo Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, has stepped down with immediate effect, citing personal reasons. The airline stated that Rahul Bhatia, managing director of IndiGo’s parent company InterGlobe Aviation, will assume interim charge following Elbers’ departure.

Reliance Industries US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Reliance Industries is backing a proposed oil refinery project in Texas, calling it a “historic” development for the United States energy sector.

Adani Enterprises The company stated that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Road Transport, has acquired the remaining 49% stake in DP Jain TOT Toll Roads Pvt Ltd, along with 100% optionally convertible redeemable preference shares, in accordance with a previously signed share purchase agreement.

Waaree Energies The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas Inc., has entered into a share subscription agreement with United Solar Holdings Inc. to subscribe to approximately 5.37 million Series B preferred shares for about $30 million.

Advertisement

Nazara Technologies Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte purchased shares worth around ₹69.2 crore in gaming company Nazara Technologies via a block deal on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Aditya Birla Capital Aditya Birla Capital announced that it has infused ₹749.99 crore into the equity shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Housing Finance, through a rights issue.

Vedanta Amid disruptions to global supply chains caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which is affecting India’s energy imports, Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Limited, has urged swift action to tap the country’s domestic natural resource potential in order to bolster India’s energy and mineral security.

Hindustan Zinc Hindustan Zinc has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CMR Green Technologies. This agreement represents the second significant partnership for the Zinc Park in Rajasthan, following Hindustan Zinc’s earlier MoU with Tripura Group.

Advertisement

Eicher Motors The automaker announced major leadership changes at VE Commercial Vehicles, appointing B. Srinivas as Managing Director and CEO effective April 1. The company also named Vinod Aggarwal as Chairman of the board at VECV from the same date.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions The company has bolstered the global supply chain operations of Caterpillar India Pvt Ltd by establishing a 40,000 sq. ft. warehouse at a Free Trade and Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) in Mannur, located around 30 km from Chennai.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.