Stocks to watch: IndiGo, RVNL, TaMo, Vi, IRB Infrastructure, Jubilant Foodworks
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, June 11:
Interglobe Aviation: Interglobe Enterprises, a promoter entity of Rahul Bhatia, is planning to sell a stake worth $394 million in Indigo Airlines’ parent company, Interglobe Aviation, via a block deal. The entity currently holds a 37.75% stake in Interglobe Aviation. The proposed sale, which marks the first time in many years that Bhatia is looking to unlock value, involves offloading around 2% of his stake in the company.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started