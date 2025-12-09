Stocks to watch: IndiGo, Siemens, L&T, ICICI Bank among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market saw a sharp decline on Monday, 8 December, as investors trimmed positions across sectors amid mixed global signals.

The Sensex dropped 610 points (0.71%) to close at 85,102.69, while the Nifty 50 fell 226 points (0.86%) to end at 25,960.55. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also slumped, losing 1.73% and 2.20%, respectively.

“The market experienced a broad-based decline, slipping below the 26,000 mark as investors turned cautious ahead of this week’s FED policy decision. Despite robust domestic growth figures and the RBI’s recent rate cut, short-term sentiment remains overshadowed by global monetary policy concerns, persistent FII outflows, and currency depreciation. Volatility was further amplified by a surge in Japanese bond yields to multi-year highs, sparking fears of a potential unwinding of the yen carry trade,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Stocks to Watch IndiGo The airline announced that its network operations are now fully back to normal after last week’s disruption. Meanwhile, a four-member DGCA committee investigating the issue is likely to call IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Isidre Porqueras on Wednesday, December 10, for further questioning.

Siemens The Board of Directors has cleared the sale of its Low Voltage Motors and Geared Motors divisions, along with the associated customer service operations, to Innomotics India. The transaction will be executed as a going-concern slump sale for an enterprise value of ₹2,200 crore, on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

Larsen & Toubro The company’s Board of Directors has given the go-ahead to transfer its real estate business to its subsidiary, L&T Realty Properties, through a slump sale under a Scheme of Arrangement. The move is contingent upon receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.

ICICI Bank The bank has signed a share purchase agreement with Prudential Corporation Holdings (PCHL) to acquire a 2% stake in ICICI Prudential AMC from PCHL for ₹2,140 crore.

Bajaj Finserv The diversified financial services group released provisional business performance figures for its unlisted insurance arms — Bajaj General Insurance Ltd and Bajaj Life Insurance Ltd — for November 2025 as well as for the year-to-date period up to November 2025.

Torrent Power Torrent Power has entered into a long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Jera Co., Inc., Japan’s largest power producer, to supply up to 0.27 MMTPA of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The deal covers four LNG cargoes per year over a 10-year period, beginning in 2027.

Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra, the country’s leading SUV manufacturer, has announced the name of its next major premium SUV — the XUV 7XO. Positioned as the XUV700’s successor, the new model follows the success of the XUV700, which has surpassed 300,000 owners in just four years. The XUV 7XO is expected to enhance the legacy of its predecessor with improved features and design.

Welspun Corp Associate company East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), which is listed in Saudi Arabia, has secured a contract from the Saudi Water Authority to manufacture and supply steel pipes. The deal is valued at over 485 million SAR (around ₹1,165 crore).

Piramal Finance According to reports, Piramal Finance, a non-deposit-taking NBFC, is considering acquiring a player in the gold loan space as it plans to enter this segment.

Fujiyama Power Systems The company delivered a robust September-quarter performance, posting a net profit of ₹62.9 crore — a 97.2% jump from ₹31.9 crore in the same period last year.