Subscribe

Stocks to watch: IndiGo, Tata Steel, United Breweries, Oil India among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published28 Aug 2025, 07:24 AM IST
Advertisement
Stocks to watch: IndiGo, Tata Steel, United Breweries, Oil India among shares in focus today.
Stocks to watch: IndiGo, Tata Steel, United Breweries, Oil India among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal and the Chinkerpoo Family Trust plan to offload a 3.1% stake through a 7,027 crore block deal at a 4% discount, while agreeing to a 150-day lock-up period as Gangwal continues his phased exit, according to reports.

Advertisement

Rail Vikas Nigam

The company has entered into a joint venture with Texmaco Rail & Engineering to execute projects in the railway and related infrastructure sectors. Under the proposed arrangement, RVNL will hold a 51% stake, while Texmaco Rail will own 49%.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - August 28

Tata Steel

Tata Steel has invested 3,100 crore to purchase shares in its Singapore-based subsidiary, T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd.

Dr Reddy's

The pharmaceutical company obtained an interim stay from the Telangana High Court on the income tax reassessment related to its merger with DRHL.

Zaggle Prepaid

Zaggle Prepaid announced to the exchanges that it has entered into an agreement with Standard Chartered Bank.

United Breweries

The alcohol and beverage company will invest 90 crore in a new canning line at Telangana’s Nizam Brewery, increasing capacity by 0.4 mhl to cater to the growing demand for Kingfisher and Heineken.

Advertisement

Oil India

Oil India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) have established a joint venture to build a gas distribution network in Arunachal Pradesh, which will include setting up CNG stations and providing PNG supply to households, commercial establishments, and industries.

Biocon

The pharmaceutical giant announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Biocon Pharma, has obtained tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Sitagliptin tablets in 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg doses.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday—26 August 2025

Power Grid

The company has been awarded the project to set up an inter-state transmission system in Karnataka.

BSE

The company’s subsidiaries, BSE Investments and BSE Administration and Supervision, have obtained approval from their respective Boards of Directors to proceed with a merger with BSE Technologies.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Stocks To WatchIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to watch: IndiGo, Tata Steel, United Breweries, Oil India among shares in focus today
Read Next Story