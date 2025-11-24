Stocks to watch: IndiGo, TCS, RVNL, Tata Power, Kotak Bank among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: India’s benchmark equity indices snapped their two-day winning streak on Friday, November 21, declining 0.5% as major financial heavyweights — including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Bajaj Finance — dragged the market lower amid subdued global sentiment.

The Nifty 50 retreated after touching a fresh 52-week high of 26,246.65 in the previous session on November 20. By the close, the Sensex had dropped 400.76 points, or 0.47%, to 85,231.92, while the Nifty 50 shed 124 points, or 0.47%, to finish at 26,068.15.

"Markets traded lower on Friday after the recent gains and ended with a cut of nearly half a percent amid weak global cues. After a soft start, the Nifty recovered most of its early losses during the first half; however, renewed selling across sectors dragged the index closer to the day’s low, eventually settling at 25,068.15.

Sectoral performance was broadly weak, with metal, realty, and PSU banks leading the decline, while FMCG was the only notable outperformer. The mid- and small-cap indices also underperformed the benchmark, slipping by over a percent.

Investor sentiment was impacted by global weakness after the release of U.S. jobs data, which failed to provide clarity on the near-term trajectory of interest rates," said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to Watch IndiGo IndiGo's parent company - InterGlobe Aviation - is set to join the 30-stock Sensex index, replacing Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, effective from the market opening on Monday, December 22.

Tata Consultancy Services Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has delivered an unfavourable ruling in its long-running legal battle with DXC Technology, affirming an earlier decision that required the Indian IT firm to pay damages.

Rail Vikas Nigam The state-owned firm announced that it has been declared the L1 bidder for a ₹180.77-crore Northern Railway project, which involves upgrading the UTR–MWP section through OHE modifications and feeder wire work for the 2x25 kV traction system.

Tata Power The company announced that it has entered into commercial agreements with Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) to co-develop Bhutan’s 1,125 MW Dorjilung hydropower project.

Natco Pharma The company stated that the US FDA issued seven procedural observations following an inspection of its Manali API facility, and added that it is confident these will be resolved.

Tata Chemicals Tata Chemicals announced that its board has cleared an investment of ₹910 crore to expand manufacturing capacities at its facilities in Mithapur, Gujarat, and Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank announced that it will divide one share into five, marking its first stock split since September 2010.

Adani Green Adani Green Energy has moved further in scaling up its clean energy portfolio. On Friday, the company revealed that it has set up two new step-down subsidiaries to bolster its renewable power operations in Gujarat.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the IDFC Foundation, which is designed to enhance technical, financial, and leadership capabilities within urban institutions.

Marico Marico’s digital-first brands have surpassed ₹1,000 crore in annual recurring revenue. According to media reports, the company anticipates that its foods and premium personal care portfolio will account for 25% of its India business.