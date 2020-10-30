Stocks to Watch: IndiGo, Vodafone Idea, TVS Motor, RIL, Tata Group, MCX, HPCL

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Friday:

InterGlobe Aviation: Budget carrier IndiGo reported a net loss of ₹1,194 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. It had posted a net loss of ₹1,062 crore in the September quarter of the previous financial year. In the April-June period this year, the airline had incurred a net loss of ₹2,884 crore.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator has reported significant narrowing of losses to about ₹7,218 crore for the September quarter, and said signs of recovery were visible with gradual improvement in economic activities. Vodafone Idea's losses in Q2 FY20 had been at a staggering ₹50,921.9 crore after it provisioned for Supreme Court mandated statutory dues.

TVS Motor: The automaker reported a 29.37% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹181.41 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of ₹256.88 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

RIL: E-commerce giant Amazon has written to markets regulator Sebi and stock exchanges, urging them to take into consideration the Singapore arbitrator's interim judgement that has put on hold the ₹24,713-crore deal between Future group and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd while reviewing the proposed transaction.

Tata Group: Mistry family controlled Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group, which owns 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, on Thursday filed a scheme of separation in Supreme Court proposing to swap its entire holding in the group holding company for equivalent shares in listed entities of Tata group and along with a pro-rata share of Tata brand value (adjusted for net debt against) payable by cash or listed securities.

Tata Chemicals: The company reported a 64% fall in consolidated net profit at ₹132.09 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at ₹367.31 crore in the year-ago period.

Shriram Transport Finance: The non-banking finance company reported a 10.5% decline in net profit at ₹684.56 crore in July-September quarter of 2020-21. Shriram Transport Finance Company had posted a net profit of ₹765.05 crore in the same quarter of 2019-20.

Persistent Systems: IT firm Persistent Systems has met the necessary customary closing conditions with respect to acquisition of Palo Alto-based Capiot, according to a regulatory filing. Consequently, Capiot Software Private Limited has become a wholly owned subsidiary company of Persistent Systems Limited with effect from 29 October 2020.

MCX: The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has entered into a licensing agreement with Indian Energy Exchange to launch Electricity derivatives. The derivatives will be linked to IEX spot electricity prices on MCX trading platform. The agreement is subject to necessary approvals from the central government and the concerned regulators.

HPCL: The board of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) will on November 4 consider a share buyback plan as the company management feels the share price is lower than the value it deserves. In a notice to the stock exchanges, HPCL said its board of directors will meet on November 4 to consider financial results for Q2 and H1FY21. "The board will also consider a proposal to buyback the fully paid equity shares of the face value of ₹10 each of the company," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via