Stocks to Watch: IndiGo, Vodafone Idea, TVS Motor, RIL, Tata Group, MCX, HPCL

HPCL: The board of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) will on November 4 consider a share buyback plan as the company management feels the share price is lower than the value it deserves. In a notice to the stock exchanges, HPCL said its board of directors will meet on November 4 to consider financial results for Q2 and H1FY21. "The board will also consider a proposal to buyback the fully paid equity shares of the face value of ₹10 each of the company," it said.