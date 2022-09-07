Stocks to Watch: Indigo, Wipro, Syngene, M&M, Gail, IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank: The government is likely to invite preliminary bids for selling a stake in IDBI Bank in October, according to reports. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had given in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment and transfer of management control in IDBI Bank in May 2021. Currently, the government holds 45.48% in the bank, and Life Insurance Corp of India, which is currently the promoter of the bank, owns a 49.24% stake.