Stocks to Watch: Indigo, Zee Entertainment, Airtel, TCS, Maruti Suzuki, Mindtree

Maruti Suzuki: Leading automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki will consider the SUV segment as a key area to lift its overall market share in the country, a senior company official said on Wednesday. Presently, the company's overall market share is under 45% and the target is to lift it to 50 per cent. Senior Executive Director of Maruti Suzuki Shashank Srivastava told reporters here that in the non-SUV segment, the company has a market share of more than 65% while in the SUV segment is not big. The company's basic objective is to lift the overall market share to 50%.