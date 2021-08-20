NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today.

Arti Industries: As part of its restructuring plan, the company’s pharma business and allied activities will be demerged into the new entity Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. Arti industries will continue to house the specialty chemicals business. The new entity will apply for listing with the bourses. It will issue shares to the stakeholders of Arti Industries, the company said in a regulatory filing.

HDFC Bank: The lender has raised $1 billion by selling additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds to overseas investors, at a final pricing of 3.7%, as against the initial price guideline of 4.125%.

JSW Steel: The business responsibility/sustainability reporting committee of the company’s board of directors has set a target of achieving CO2 emissions of 1.95 tonnes (t) of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent (e) per tonne of steel by FY30/ This marks a 23% reduction from FY20 and 42% reduction from the base year of 2005.

Zee Media Corp: Care ratings has revised the long-term ratings on the company’s bank facilities to CARE BB; Stable (Double B; Outlook: Stable) from CARE BB-; Stable (Double B Minus; Stable). The revision accounts for ZMCL’s performance in FY21 and Q1FY22, as well as pre-payment of various debt instruments and unutilized bank limits over last five months ended July 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Zomato: The company’s step down subsidiary, Zomato US Ltd or ZUL, has been dissolved and wound up. ZUL was not a material subsidiary of the company and its dissolution will not affect the turnover/revenue of the company, Zomato clarified in a regulatory filing.

CSB Bank: India Ratings & Research has assigned a rating ‘IND A’ with Outlook Stable, to the bank’s proposed ₹500 crore, Basel III compliant Tier II bonds issue programme.

Jet Airways: The company’s employees have moved the NCLAT, as they seek the quashing of NCLT’s order approving the Kalrock-Jalan resolution plan for the grounded air carrier. The plea cites concerns about continuity, about unpaid salary dues.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Nitin Chugh, managing director and chief executive officer of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has resigned from his position citing personal reasons with effect from 30 September. Chugh will cease to be a Director of the Bank from the same date and he will also cease to be key managerial personnel of the bank.

Interglobe Aviation: IndiGo resumed flights to the UAE at 1:30 am on Thursday. The UAE on 17 august suspended the air carrier’s flights for a week after passengers flew without an RT PCR test, according to media reports.

Vodafone Idea: The telco said it has paid licence fee dues for the first quarter of 2021-22. The comment came amid a report that the troubled telco—which is struggling to stay afloat—fell ₹150 crore short on payment of licence fee for the June quarter.

