Stocks to Watch: IndiGo, Zomato, Jet Airways, Vodafone Idea, HDFC Bank

Arti Industries: As part of its restructuring plan, the company’s pharma business and allied activities will be demerged into the new entity Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. Arti industries will continue to house the specialty chemicals business. The new entity will apply for listing with the bourses. It will issue shares to the stakeholders of Arti Industries, the company said in a regulatory filing.

