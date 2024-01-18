Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Nazara Tech, LTIMindtree, NHPC
IndusInd Bank, Finolex Industries, Jindal Stainless, Polycab India, Poonawalla Fincorp, Ramkrishna Forgings, Shoppers Stop, South Indian Bank, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, and Tata Communications are among companies that will announce their quarterly earnings on 18 January.
New Delhi: Following are the stocks that could be in focus on Thursday:
