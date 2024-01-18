New Delhi: Following are the stocks that could be in focus on Thursday: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LTIMindtree: India’s sixth largest IT services company reported robust earnings for the December quarter, with 17% year-n-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,169 crore. Revenue from operations rose around 5% to ₹9,016 crore. However, operating margin dropped below its full-year guidance of 17-18% in Q3FY24, as higher than expected furloughs and less working days dented profitability. It reported operating margin of 15.4%, down 60 basis points from September quarter.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: Reported a flat net profit of ₹227 crore for the fiscal third quarter ended December 2023. The company had reported a profit of ₹221 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Net premium income during Q3FY24 rose to ₹9,929 crore, as against ₹9,465 crore in the same period a year ago. Assets under management increased to ₹2.86 trillion, compared to ₹2.51 trillion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian Paints: India’s largest paints company Asian Paints Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,447.98 crore for the December quarter, up 35% from ₹1,072.67 crore a year ago on the back of softening raw material prices and growth in luxury products. Revenue during the quarter rose by 5.4% to ₹9,074.9 crore primarily due to double-digit growth in the industrial business along with the extended festive season.

Bharat Electronics: The aerospace and defence PSU on Wednesday said it has received two orders amounting to ₹1034.31 crore. The company received an order worth ₹695 crore from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, for supply of spares related to missile systems. The other order worth ₹339.3 crore is regarding combat management systems, composite communication systems, mobile autonomous stabilisation systems, and other spares. Its cumulative orders for FY24 are stands at ₹27,647.31 crore.

NHPC Ltd: The government has proposed to sell 251,125,870 shares, representing a 2.5% stake in the renewable energy major, through an offer for sale on Thursday and Friday. It has set the floor price at ₹66 per share, a nearly 10% discount to closing price on Wednesday. The government has also plans to sell an additional 100,450,348 shares, representing 1% of the total paid up capital of the company, in case of an oversubscription. The OFS will open for subscription to institutional investors on Thursday, and for retail investors on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nazara Technologies: The online gaming platform plans to raise ₹250 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares. Nazara aims to issue up to 28,66,474 fully paid-up equity shares, each with a face value of ₹4, at an issue price of ₹872.15 per share. The funds will be used for growth and expansion initiatives. Nazara is also set to acquire a 10.77% stake in social media influencer-led marketing tech platform Kofluence Tech through a share swap deal.

Cochin Shipyard: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated a 310-metre-long new dry dock (NDD) and an international ship repair facility (ISRF) at Cochin Shipyard. The New Dry Dock at CSL, costing around ₹1,800 crore, can accommodate future aircraft carriers and large commercial vessels. The ISRF, built at a cost of about ₹970 crore, will modernize CSL's ship repair capabilities and help transform Kochi into a major ship repair hub.

Persistent Systems: The mid-tier IT services company has said that its board may consider a proposal of alteration in the share capital of the company by sub-division or split of the existing equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each on 19-20 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JSW Energy: The company's subsidiary JSW Neo Energy, has announced setting up a pumped storage project with a generation capacity of 1,500 MW, at a cost of ₹9,000 crore in Telangana. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government at the World Economic Forum being held in Davos.

Happiest Minds Technologies: The IT services company reported a 3.5% on-year and 2% sequential growth in net profit to ₹59.6 crore for the December quarter of FY24. Revenue from operations grew 11.7% year-on-year to ₹409.9 crore during the quarter. Revenue growth in dollar terms was 0.5% sequentially and in constant currency at 0.8% for the December quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!