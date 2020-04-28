Home > Markets > Stock Markets > Stocks to Watch: IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Shree Cement, Indiabulls Real Estate
Photo: Satish Kaushik/Mint
Photo: Satish Kaushik/Mint

Stocks to Watch: IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Shree Cement, Indiabulls Real Estate

2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2020, 08:29 AM IST Ishita Guha

  • Care has reaffirmed the rating of CARE A1+ for Shree Cement's commercial paper worth 600 crore
  • Adani Power reported a loss of 1,312.86 crore for the March quarter versus profit of 634.64 crore a year ago

Here is a list of top 10 stocks that may be in focus on Tuesday:

IndusInd Bank: The private lender reported a net profit of 301.84 crore for the March quarter, down 16% on year-on-year (y-o-y), owing to rise in provisions. The bank’s total provisions rose 56% y-o-y to 2,440 crore during January-March. Its profit was lower than 412.8 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 13 analysts.

Shree Cement: Care has reaffirmed the rating of CARE A1+ for the cement maker’s commercial paper (CP) worth 600 crore.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The company said its senior management has decided to take voluntary pay cuts of up to 50% for the current financial year 2021 to reduce cost. Its vice chairman Narendra Gehlaut will not draw any salary this fiscal.

UPL: The company has completed the acquisition of Yoloo (Laoting) Biotechnology, an agrochemical maker based in Heibei province of China, from Beijing Yoloo Bio-Technology Corp. The cost of the acquisition is $13.3 million (about 95 crore).

Adani Power: The power company reported a loss of 1,312.86 crore for the March quarter, as against profit of 634.64 crore in the same period last fiscal. Its revenue declined 8.2% year-on-year to 6,172 crore during three months to March.

Axis Bank: The private lender will today announce its earnings for the March quarter. Separately, chemical maker Atul Ltd will also report its financial results for the quarter.

Minda Industries: The automotive solutions maker has resumed partial operations at its plants in Pantnagar (Uttarakhand), Waluj (Maharashtra) and Clarton Horn (Spain).

Shipping Corp: The company has physically handed over the vessel, MT Maharaja Agrasen (a crude oil tanker), to the buyer's representative at Galle Anchorage in Sri Lanka.

8K Miles Software: The company’s chief financial officer (CFO), Swasti Bhowmick, has resigned from the services with effect from 30 April due to personal reasons.

Fortis Healthcare: Icra has withdrawn the company’s long-term rating of ICRA A-, placed under watch with developing implications, at the request of the healthcare firm.

