Stocks to watch: IndusInd Bank, BEL, IDFC First Bank, Tata Chemicals, CDSL among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. BEL, IndusInd Bank, Waaree Energies, Mazagon Doc, Railtel, Adani Total Shares of BEL, IndusInd Bank, Waaree Energies, Mazagon Doc, Railtel, Adani Total will remain in focus as companies will declare Q1 results today.

IDFC First Bank IDFC First Bank posted a 32% year-on-year drop in its profit after tax (PAT), which stood at ₹463 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026.

NTPC Green NTPC Green has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bihar State Power Generation Company Limited (BSPGCL) to jointly develop Battery Energy Storage Systems and Renewable Energy Projects.

Kotak Mahindra Bank The lender posted a net profit of ₹3,281.7 crore for the June quarter, falling short of market expectations of ₹3,442 crore.

Steel Authority of India The Maharatna company posted a steep year-on-year increase of 811% in its Q1FY26 net profit, reaching ₹744.5 crore.

Ola Electric Ola Electric's board has approved changes to the planned use of IPO proceeds, including modifications to the original objectives and an extension of the timeline for their utilisation.

SBI Cards SBI Cards posted a net profit of ₹556 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, marking a 6% decline compared to the same period last year.

Central Depository Services (India) CDSL posted a drop in its net profit and EBITDA for the first quarter. The company’s net profit fell by 23.6% to ₹102.4 crore in the June quarter, compared to ₹134 crore during the same period last year.

Tata Chemicals Tata Chemicals posted a significant 68% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2025, with earnings reaching ₹252 crore.

Poonwalla Fincorp The financial services firm reported a steep drop in net profit for Q1 FY26, falling to ₹62.6 crore from ₹291.6 crore in the same period last year, despite a 11% year-on-year increase in net interest income (NII) to ₹639 crore.