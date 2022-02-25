Stocks to Watch: IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, HUL, telcos, Apollo Hospitals

NEW DELHI: Here are the top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Friday:

IndusInd Bank: Hinduja family-led IndusInd Bank Ltd has emerged as one of the top contenders to buy out IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd, which manages assets worth around ₹1.3 trillion. The mutual funds business of IDFC Ltd is among India’s top 10 asset management companies.

Maruti Suzuki: India’s largest passenger carmaker is developing a platform to enter the electric cars segment by 2025, Kenichi Ayukawa, its managing director and chief executive, has said. Maruti will develop a majority of the features, but will share expertise with Toyota Corp., as part of its global alliance with the Japanese automaker, to build the platform.

HUL: The consumer goods company on Thursday announced splitting up of positions of its chairman of the board and the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), in line with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) guidelines for listed companies to voluntarily split the two roles.

Telecom stocks: The Telecom Department has urged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to expedite recommendations on spectrum, as it cited PMO's request to the department to work towards the initial launch of 5G by 15 August, and to possibly obtain the regulator's views before March 2022.

Vodafone Idea: UK parent Vodafone Group Plc raised around ₹1,443 crore by selling a 2.4% stake in Indus Towers through a block deal to unnamed investors on Thursday. Vodafone sold 63.6 million shares held by unit Euro Pacific Securities at ₹226.84 a share, as per NSE bulk deal data. After the block deal, Vodafone UK’s stake in the telecom tower company reduced to 25.7%.

Apollo Hospitals: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise will replace Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. from National Stock Exchange's benchmark index Nifty 50, effective 31 March. The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee Equity (IMSC) of NSE Indices Limited has decided to make it a part of its periodic review.

Bharat Forge: Auto component major Bharat Forge on Thursday said it will acquire JS Autocast Foundry India. The company, along with its subsidiary, BF Industrial Solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire JS Autocast Foundry India (JS Auto). Over the past five year, JS Auto sales have grown at a CAGR of 17.7%.

Oil and gas producers: With crude oil soaring past $100 per barrel on rising geopolitical tensions, stake-owned oil explorers ONGC and Oil India will be in focus. Given attractive valuations and a possible earnings upgrade led by higher realisations, these stocks will likely attract investors.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired 5.42 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of ₹1,150 per share, however, Xponentia Opportunities Fund-I sold 10,43,480 shares at ₹1,150.57 per share, as per bulk deals data.

Minda Industries: Has acquired additional stake in two companies--YA Auto Industries, and Auto Components--and bought fresh shares in Samaira Engineering, and SM Auto Industries.

