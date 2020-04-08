Stocks to Watch: IndusInd Bank, SBI, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy’s

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of stocks that may be in news in Wednesday’s trading session:

IndusInd Bank: According to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange, Singapore-based investment banking firm UBS Principal Capital Asia has acquired 53,83,066 equity shares of the bank at ₹367 per share.

State Bank of India: India's largest public sector lender has lowered its savings deposit rates by 25 basis points to 2.75%, citing adequate liquidity. The cut will be effective from 15 April, SBI said. The lender also announced a 35 bps reduction in its marginal cost of funds based lending rate by 35 bps across all tenors, with effect from 10 April.

Maruti Suzuki: The production of passenger vehicles of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd declined to 91,602 units in March 2020 from 135,236 units a year ago.

Hero MotoCorp: The auto major has extended the duration of its warranty and free services in view of the nationwide covid-19 lockdown. Hero MotoCorp has extended services that were getting exhausted during the lock-down period.

Wipro: IT major Wipro will announce its fourth-quarter and FY20 results on 15 April.

"...meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on April 15, 2020, inter alia, to consider and approve the condensed audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company under IndAS for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020," Wipro said in a regulatory filing.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) on Tuesday said it will not make any interest or principal payment to lenders as well as bond holders as the company is under resolution process.

Tata Steel: The board of directors of the company will meet on 13 April to consider and approve the issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

JSW Energy: Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday said it has approved acquisition of GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd by JSW Energy. Competition Commission of India (CCI), in a press release said that the proposed combination which envisages the acquisition of the entire shareholding in of GMR Kamalanga Energy by JSW Energy, was given a nod in its meeting held through video conferencing.

Vedanta: The private sector oil producer has cut oil production at its prolific Rajasthan block by a tenth as refiners, faced with deep demand destruction due to nationwide lockdown, have reduced intake, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Pharma companies: Shares of pharma companies like Dr Reddy’s, Cadila, Torrent, Ipca Labs, are likely to be in focus in today’s trade as government has relaxed a ban on exports of paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine, both used in covid-19 treatment.