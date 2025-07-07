Stocks to watch: IndusInd Bank, Ultratech Cement, RVNL, BEML among shares in focus today.

Subscribe

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published7 Jul 2025, 07:16 AM IST
IndusInd Bank

The bank saw a drop in both advances and deposits during the June quarter, with net advances decreasing by 3.9% year-on-year and 3.1% quarter-on-quarter to 3.34 lakh crore.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel has received a demand notice from the Deputy Director of Mines in Jajpur concerning a revised evaluation of a shortfall in mineral dispatch from the Sukinda Chromite Block for the fourth year, as per the Mine Development and Production Agreement.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited

The company has received a 143 crore order from South Central Railway after being declared the lowest bidder for a 213.22 crore project on June 30.

Shyam Metalics and Energy

In June 2025, stainless steel sales volume declined by 19% year-on-year to 5,665 tonnes, even as the average realization rose by 3% YoY to 1.43 lakh per tonne.

UltraTech Cement

UltraTech shares will remain in focus after the company issued a clarification stating it is not being investigated in the ongoing CCI cement cartelisation case, refuting recent media reports suggesting its involvement.

Dabur India

The company has secured a 143 crore order from South Central Railway, having emerged as the lowest bidder for a 213.22 crore project awarded on June 30.

Jyoti CNC Automation

The company has secured 20 acres of land at the Tumakuru Machine Tools Park (TMTP) in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district, positioning itself for future growth and expansion.

Senco Gold

The company delivered a strong performance in the first quarter of FY26, with retail revenue growing by 24% year-on-year and total revenue climbing by nearly 28%.

BEML

The state-run engineering company revealed that it has received two distinct export orders worth approximately $6.23 million in total.

IDBI Bank

The bank delivered a stable operational performance in the first quarter of FY26, with its total business growing by 8% year-on-year to 5.08 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
