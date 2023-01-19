Stocks to Watch: IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, Adani Ent, SBI, PGCIL, Airtel

Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group may join the upcoming auction of airports in the public-private partnership model, a top executive said. “We are waiting for government guidelines to come out like everyone else. The speculation is that there will be 11 airports which will be bid this time and we will look at the terms and conditions of the RFQ (request for qualification) and accordingly, we will make a decision if there is any property which is of value for us and if we can make a contribution for the country through that airport," Adani Airports Holding Ltd chief executive officer Arun Bansal said in an interview.

