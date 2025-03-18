Stocks to watch: IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, HUL, LIC, Tata Motors among shares to remain in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. IndusInd Bank Moody's Investors Service has affirmed IndusInd Bank's long-term foreign currency deposit rating at Ba1 with a stable outlook. However, the agency has placed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) under review for a possible downgrade due to concerns over internal controls following the discovery of discrepancies in the bank's derivative accounts.

Vedanta Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal reiterated the company's dedication to unlocking value, stating that the four new entities resulting from the demerger have the potential to each grow into $100 billion companies.

Bajaj Finserv Bajaj Finserv has entered into share purchase agreements (SPAs) to acquire Allianz SE's 26% stake in their joint insurance ventures—Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company (BALIC). This acquisition, valued at approximately ₹24,180 crore, will elevate Bajaj Finserv's ownership in both companies to 100%, concluding a 24-year partnership with Allianz.

Tata Motors Tata Motors has established a new subsidiary named 'Tata Motors Digital.AI Labs'.

Hindustan Unilever The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted approval for Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) to acquire a 90.5% stake in Uprising Science Pvt Ltd, the parent company of beauty and personal care brand Minimalist, for ₹2,670 crore.

Bank of Maharashtra The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an administrative warning letter to the bank for not holding at least one meeting of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee in the fiscal years 2023 and 2024. This warning does not affect the bank's financial, operational, or other activities.

Life Insurance Corporation of India The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has appointed Shatmanyu Shrivastava as its Chief Risk Officer (CRO), effective March 19, 2025.

IREDA The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has increased its borrowing limit for the fiscal year 2024-25 by ₹5,000 crore, raising the total from ₹24,200 crore to ₹29,200 crore. This additional funding will be sourced through various instruments, including taxable bonds, subordinated Tier-II bonds, perpetual debt instruments, term loans from banks and financial institutions, lines of credit from international agencies, external commercial borrowings, and short-term loans.

JM Financial JM Financial Ltd's Board has sanctioned a Business Transfer Agreement with its subsidiary, JM Financial Services Limited (JMFSL), to transfer the company's private wealth business via a slump sale as a going concern for ₹11.08 crore. This transfer is scheduled to take effect on April 1, 2025.

Coffee Day Enterprises Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL), the parent company of Café Coffee Day, has been negotiating a settlement with IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd (IDBITSL) regarding an outstanding debt of ₹228.45 crore. This debt led IDBITSL to file an insolvency plea against CDEL, which was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on August 8, 2024.

Alembic Pharma Alembic Pharmaceuticals' subsidiary, Alembic Global Holding SA, has established a new wholly-owned entity named Alembic Lifesciences Inc in the United States.