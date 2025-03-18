Mint Market

Stocks to watch: IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, HUL, LIC, Tata Motors among shares to remain in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published18 Mar 2025, 07:26 AM IST
Here's a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

IndusInd Bank

Moody's Investors Service has affirmed IndusInd Bank's long-term foreign currency deposit rating at Ba1 with a stable outlook. However, the agency has placed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) under review for a possible downgrade due to concerns over internal controls following the discovery of discrepancies in the bank's derivative accounts.

Vedanta

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal reiterated the company's dedication to unlocking value, stating that the four new entities resulting from the demerger have the potential to each grow into $100 billion companies.

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv has entered into share purchase agreements (SPAs) to acquire Allianz SE's 26% stake in their joint insurance ventures—Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company (BALIC). This acquisition, valued at approximately 24,180 crore, will elevate Bajaj Finserv's ownership in both companies to 100%, concluding a 24-year partnership with Allianz.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has established a new subsidiary named 'Tata Motors Digital.AI Labs'.

Hindustan Unilever

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted approval for Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) to acquire a 90.5% stake in Uprising Science Pvt Ltd, the parent company of beauty and personal care brand Minimalist, for 2,670 crore.

Bank of Maharashtra

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an administrative warning letter to the bank for not holding at least one meeting of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee in the fiscal years 2023 and 2024. This warning does not affect the bank's financial, operational, or other activities.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has appointed Shatmanyu Shrivastava as its Chief Risk Officer (CRO), effective March 19, 2025.

IREDA

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has increased its borrowing limit for the fiscal year 2024-25 by 5,000 crore, raising the total from 24,200 crore to 29,200 crore. This additional funding will be sourced through various instruments, including taxable bonds, subordinated Tier-II bonds, perpetual debt instruments, term loans from banks and financial institutions, lines of credit from international agencies, external commercial borrowings, and short-term loans.

JM Financial

JM Financial Ltd's Board has sanctioned a Business Transfer Agreement with its subsidiary, JM Financial Services Limited (JMFSL), to transfer the company's private wealth business via a slump sale as a going concern for 11.08 crore. This transfer is scheduled to take effect on April 1, 2025.

Coffee Day Enterprises

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL), the parent company of Café Coffee Day, has been negotiating a settlement with IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd (IDBITSL) regarding an outstanding debt of 228.45 crore. This debt led IDBITSL to file an insolvency plea against CDEL, which was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on August 8, 2024.

Alembic Pharma

Alembic Pharmaceuticals' subsidiary, Alembic Global Holding SA, has established a new wholly-owned entity named Alembic Lifesciences Inc in the United States.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:18 Mar 2025, 07:26 AM IST
