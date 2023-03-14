Stocks to Watch: IndusInd, Sona BLW, LIC, Adani Power, Paytm

One 97 Communications: Paytm sustained its growth in payments and loan distribution business in the first two months of the fourth quarter of FY23. The fintech giant recorded a total merchant GMV of ₹2.34 lakh crore from January to February of 2023, rising by 41% year-on-year. Also, the company posted loan disbursements of ₹8,086 crore on its platform in the two months, increasing by a whopping 286% YoY. In regards to Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), Paytm said, "our focus over the past few quarters continues to be on payment volumes that generate profitability for us, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential."

