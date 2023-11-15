Stocks to Watch: IndusInd, Suzlon, ASK Auto, Grasim, Adani Ports, HCL Tech
FIIs continued selling on Monday as domestic market consolidated on lack of investor activity amid the festive season and weak global cues. The investment by DIIs also moderated to ₹830 crore, which was much lesser than the foreign capital outflow on a weaker rupee.
Here are the top stocks that could be in focus in today's trade:
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message