NEW DELHI: Here are 10 stocks that could be in the news today.

Infosys Ltd: The IT company became the fourth Indian firm to hit a 6 trillion market capitalisation after its shares surged over 150% in the last one year. The stock touched an all-time high of 1,420 on BSE with a market cap of 6.05 trillion.

Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd: The company has signed an agreement with Vishwa Samudra Holdings Pvt. Ltd, to acquire 25% stake of Adani Krishnapatnam Port Ltd (Krishnapatnam Port) for a consideration of 2,800 crore.

HDFC Bank: In a Q4 update, the private lender announced that its advances aggregated to approximately 11,320 billion as of 31 March 2021, a growth of around 13.9% over 9,937 billion as of 31 March 2020 and a growth of around 4.6% over 10,823 billion as of 31 December 2020.

YES Bank: Announcing its Q4 business update, YES Bank said that the bank's Loans & Advances came at 172,850 crore as of 31 March 2021, posting a 0.8% growth in year-on-year (YoY) terms against 171,443 crore as of 31 March 2020 and a 1.8% growth in quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from 169,721 in 31 December 2020.

Bank of India: State-run Bank of India said it has convened an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders this month for seeking approval to the allotment of preferential shares to the government for 3,000 crore.

HDFC Ltd: The nonbank lender has acquired 3,88,303 equity shares of 10 each of Kerala Infrastructure Fund Management Ltd, equalling 9.90% of its share capital issued on a private placement basis.

IT companies: Analysts at top brokerages expect tier-I information technology (IT) companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd and Wipro Ltd to post 1.3-3.2% organic growth in revenue in constant currency on a sequential basis in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Fertiliser sector: Icra on Monday revised its outlook for the fertiliser sector to positive on expectations of healthy profitability in 2021-22, following a normal monsoon for the upcoming kharif season.

Marico Ltd: Maker of Parachute oil Marico Ltd said sales of fast-moving consumer goods registered improving demand trends as economic growth during the fourth quarter moved to positive territory with India business posting very "strong double-digit" volume growth but maintained caution with the ongoing surge in covid-19 cases in the country.

Realty: Realty players sold 71,963 housing units in January-March this year, up a robust 44% year-on-year, as per the quarterly report released by Knight Frank India. Sales numbers have been improving steadily since the second quarter of 2020.

Cadila Healthcare: The company has submitted its application to the Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani for the repurposing of hepatitis drug PegiHep in hospitalised covid-19 patients after a phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by the company, showed a single dose was significantly better in treating the acute respiratory disease.

