Stocks to Watch: Infosys, Bajaj Auto, Wipro, ICICI Securities, ITC, Suzlon, RVNL
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, April 19:
Infosys: On Thursday, April 18, Infosys reported a 30% YoY increase in its net profit for Q4FY24, at ₹7,975 crore, compared to a profit of ₹6,134 crore in Q4FY23. Its revenue for the quarter was ₹37,923 crore, marking a 1.3% YoY increase. In terms of constant currency (CC), the revenues remained unchanged YoY and saw a 2.2% decrease QoQ. Its operating margin at 20.1%, decreased 0.9% YoY and 0.4% QoQ. The company also projected its slowest ever growth guidance, anticipating a revenue growth of 1-3% in constant currency terms for FY25. This subdued guidance is a result of the company's historically weakest full-year dollar-revenue growth of 1.9% for FY24. Infosys also announced its biggest acquisition to date - a $480-million purchase of German engineering research and development firm In-Tech .
